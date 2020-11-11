Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Serzh Sargsyan summoned by National Security Service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has been summoned by the National Security Service on November 11, his office said.  

“In response to numerous press inquiries, we are informing that 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has been summoned to the National Security Service today. The National Security Service had sent the summons to the home of the third President,” Sargsyan’s office said in a statement.

Sargsyan’s office said he will appear before the NSS at 16:00, as required in the writ.

Other details weren't immediately available. 

