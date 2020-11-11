Yerevan protesters demand resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of protesters, including opposition lawmakers and politicians from both parliamentary and non-parliamentary political parties, who gathered at Yerevan’s Freedom Square despite the martial law prohibiting public assemblies, have termed their demands: they seek the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan because of the conditions of the Karabakh armistice. The demonstrators say the PM’s resignation is the only solution to the current situation.

ARF Supreme Body representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Prosperous Armenia Party lawmakers Arman Abovyan, Naira Zohrabyan, Iveta Tonoyan, Shake Isayan, Fatherland Party leader and former NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan, Republican Party member Karine Ajemyan and many others delivered speeches at the rally.

Dozens of demonstrators are detained by police. Republican Party member, former Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov is among them.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan