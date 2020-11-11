Bahrain prime minister dies aged 84

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Bahrain’s prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, died at the age of 84 on November 11, Deutsche Welle reports citing the royal palace.

“The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness ... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States”, Bahrain's state news agency said.

The king has ordered a week of national mourning and for flags to be flown at half-mast. Work at government departments will also be suspended for three days starting on Thursday.