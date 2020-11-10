President Sarkissian meets with members of Republican Party of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with members of the executive body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vahram Baghdasaryan, Eduard Sharmazanov and head of the youth organization of the party Hayk Mamijanyan in the sidelines of the consultations with political forces of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the president's office, the declaration signed between the Presidents of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on full cessation of fire and military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and its provisions.

President Sarkissian said that that national consensus is necessary for the solution of any issue of national importance, such as the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The representatives of the RPA presented their views in the mentioned declaration, the future steps, existing risks, as well as expressed concerns over the situation in the country, presenting some proposals.