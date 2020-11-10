Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

France studying Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire, wants Armenia interests preserved

France studying Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire, wants Armenia interests preserved

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. France’s presidency said today it was studying the parameters of a ceasefire in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, but said any lasting agreement needed to take into consideration the interests of Armenia, reports Reuters.

In a statement, the Elysee also said Turkey should end its provocations in the region and refrain from doing anything that could compromise a future accord.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration