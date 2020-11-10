Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

EU welcomes Karabakh armistice

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The European Union welcomes the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, European External Action Service spokesperson Peter Stano said in Brussels, TASS reports.

“We’ve been calling for this since the beginning of military actions. We are now analyzing the consequences of the war and the situation in the region, after which we will make a separate statement,” he said.

