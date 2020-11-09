Moscow doesn’t share Ankara’s opinion on NK conflict settlement - Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military solution, adding that Moscow doesn’t share the opinion of Ankara on the matter, reports RIA Novosti. “We have clearly stated our approach on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. As you have probably heard, Ankara has repeatedly made other statements on the matter. I can only reaffirm Russia’s stance that our country doesn’t support the solution of this crisis by force, and we seek and call on the sides to immediately stop the hostilities”, Zakharova said.