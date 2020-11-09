Azerbaijani armed forces down Russian helicopter in Armenia – DEVELOPING  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Russia has confirmed the information of destroying a Russian helicopter in the territory of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informed.

It's mentioned that the Mi-24 helicopter was destroyed by a portable anti-aircraft missile system, which dropped near Yeraskh village of Armenia.

''On November 9 the Mi-24 helicopter accompanying the convoy of the 102 military base came under fire from the ground in the airspace of Armenia nearby Yeraskh, near the border of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a result of being targeted the helicopter lost control and dropped in the territory of Armenia, in a mountainous area’’, reads the statement.

The command staff of the Russian 102 base clarifies who fired in the direction of the Russian helicopter.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informs that according to preliminary information, there are two victims.

20:56 Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan told Sputnik Armenia that the Armenian side will provide all necessary assistance for clarifying the circumstances of the incident.

21:20 ‘’Official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov informed that the Russian helicopter was downed in the air space of the Republic of Armenia, out of the zone of military operations.

21:28 The Azerbaijani side admits that their armed forces destroyed the Russian helicopter in the sovereign are of the Republic of Armenia, adding that ‘’it was a coincidence, it was not directed against the Russian side''. Azerbaijan has apologized for the incident, adding that they are ready to provide compensation.