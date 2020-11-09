Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Another Azeri drone shot down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Another Azeri unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by the Artsakh military early Monday morning, Armenian Ministry of Defense representative Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

The Azeri military has lost a total of 265 UAVs since September 27.

