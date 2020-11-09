Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Battles continue near the town of Shushi, Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

He said the Defense Army of Artsakh is successfully carrying out its mission and is “depriving the adversary from proactiveness.”

“This is the true state of affairs. Simply dismiss other, ungrounded opinions,” he said on social media, referring to disinformation campaigns.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan