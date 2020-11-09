Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand

Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Battles continue near the town of Shushi, Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

He said the Defense Army of Artsakh is successfully carrying out its mission and is “depriving the adversary from proactiveness.”

“This is the true state of affairs. Simply dismiss other, ungrounded opinions,” he said on social media, referring to disinformation campaigns.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration