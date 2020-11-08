Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Artsakh downs two more Azerbaijani UAVs, tensions remain on front line

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh destroyed to Azerbaijani UAVs north-west from Stepanakert at about 19:30, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''Tensions on the front line remain. Artillery and mortar shooting takes place between the sides. A military column of the adversary was detected in the south-eastern direction.  A great number of manpower and equipment were destroyed by a targeted fire. The Defense Army confidently carried out its military task, owearing out the enemy's combat potential continues'', she wrote.





