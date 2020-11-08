Armenia PM submits proposal to President to dismiss acting NSS Director

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has submitted a proposal to President Armen Sarkissian on dismissing acting Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Mikayel Hambardzumyan, Assistant to the President of Armenia Hasmik Petrosyan told Armenpress.

Colonel Mikayel Hambardzumyan has been appointed deputy director of the NSS on August 11, 2020 according to the presidential decree, but according to another decree he was appointed acting director of the NSS on October 8, 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan