Artsakh forces shoot down another Bayraktar combat drone
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. At around 13:40 the Air Defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh shot down another Bayraktar TB2 combat drone of the Azerbaijani side in the south-eastern direction, the Armenian Unified Info Center reports.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
