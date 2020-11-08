Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Artsakh forces shoot down another Bayraktar combat drone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. At around 13:40 the Air Defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh shot down another Bayraktar TB2 combat drone of the Azerbaijani side in the south-eastern direction, the Armenian Unified Info Center reports.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





