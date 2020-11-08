Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Artsakh shoots down two Azerbaijani UAVs in eastern direction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Air Defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh shot down two Azerbaijani UAVs at around 09:30 in the eastern direction, Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reported today that overnight November 7-8 the battles with variable intensity continued in all directions of the Artsakh frontline. Heavy operations took place near Shushi and in the south-eastern part from the city. The Defense Army units inflicted targeted blows on the Azerbaijani forces, repelling multiple attempts to advance. During the battles in different directions a large amount of the adversary’s manpower has been eliminated, 4 tanks, 20 other armored equipment, 11 vehicles and 2 UAVs of the Azerbaijani side have been destroyed. In line with the combat operations the adversary has also targeted Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert and Shushi with rocket-artillery systems. Civilian infrastructure have been damaged. At dawn, accumulations of the Azerbaijani equipment and manpower were observed in the south-eastern and north-eastern directions of the frontline. The Defense Army units control the operative-combat situation and take countermeasures.

