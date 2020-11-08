Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Azerbaijan fires 8 long-range missile strikes at Artsakh’s Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Overnight November 7-8 the situation has been tense in Stepanakert as the capital of Artsakh has been reportedly hit with missiles by the Azerbaijani forces, the State Service for Emergency Situations told Armenpress.

“8 long-range missile strikes were fired at the city’s apartment buildings, residential districts, public facilities and other civilian infrastructure.

According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

In other communities, the relative calm situation has been maintained”, the Service said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





