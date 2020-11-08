Azerbaijan launches missiles strikes on Stepanakert’s residential buildings and music school

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces launched missile strikes on residential districts and public facilities in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reported.

“Air raid sirens have activated in Stepanakert three times in the past hour. In line with military operations the adversary continues destroying the peaceful settlements with long-range missiles.

The Azerbaijani side strikes residential districts and public objects. There are no casualties, but a lot of damages”, the statement says.

Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan has tweeted that Azerbaijan struck Stepanakert’s civilian areas with missiles, as a result of which residential buildings and the music school have been seriously destructed.

“Many other communities have also been targeted with destructions. No data on casualties yet”, the Ombudsman said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan