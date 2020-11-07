Heavy clashes continue near Shushi – Artsrun Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that heavy clashes continue near Shushi.

Earlier, Hovhannisyan wrote that heavy clashes take place in the north, Martuni direction and south from Shushi.