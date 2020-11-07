Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Rumors about Pashinyan's resignation is disinformation – spokesperson

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The rumors of the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is a disinformation and does not correspond to the reality, ARMENPRESS reports PM's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page.





