Rumors about Pashinyan's resignation is disinformation – spokesperson
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The rumors of the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is a disinformation and does not correspond to the reality, ARMENPRESS reports PM's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page.
- 21:11 Heavy clashes continue near Shushi – Artsrun Hovhannisyan
- 20:40 Leading media outlets write about Joe Biden's victory
- 20:14 Rumors about Pashinyan's resignation is disinformation – spokesperson
- 20:10 Artsakh's army carries out successful operations south from Shushi – MoD
- 19:53 Donald Trump announces victory in presidential elections
- 18:54 France to deliver emergency medical assistance to Armenian Health Ministry
- 18:31 Putin, Macron discuss the issue of involvement of extremists in NK conflict zone
- 17:55 Azerbaijan firing rockets against Artsakh’s Stepanakert = DEVELOPING
- 17:33 Ukraine Police to take under protection official representations of Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 17:30 Safety measures being taken in Stepanakert – DEVELOPING
- 17:17 Burger King issues apology for social media posts supporting Azerbaijani aggression
- 15:48 French MPs apply to President Macron calling on to recognize Artsakh’s independence
- 15:39 Iran won’t tolerate presence of takfiri terrorists – armed forces’ official
- 14:59 Entry of extremists a threat to entire region – Iranian FM
- 14:42 COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases reach almost 50 million
- 13:50 Artsakh’s Shushi suffered countless damages from Azerbaijani rocket-artillery strikes
- 13:02 Entire village catches fire in Turkey
- 12:58 Turkey fires central bank chief as lira slides to record low
- 12:17 Explosions heard in Stepanakert: Air raid sirens activated in Artsakh’s capital
- 12:05 Kanye West receives 60,000 votes in US presidential election
- 11:55 Armenia’s industry shows growth tendencies: mining production increases by 16.7%
- 11:44 Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 7510
- 11:01 Artsakh denies Azerbaijani reports claiming Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan is wounded
- 10:55 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2476 new cases, 1476 recoveries in one day
- 10:43 World should understand what is happening in Artsakh – Serj Tankian on war and new songs of SOAD
