Armenia’s industry shows growth tendencies: mining production increases by 16.7%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s industrial production volume comprised 1 trillion 433 billion 11.3 million drams in January-September 2020 (nearly 2 billion 959 million 544.2 thousand USD) and increased by 1% compared to January-September 2019. In September 2020 the industrial production volume comprised 190 billion 323.4 million USD and increased by 1.8% compared to September 2019, the Statistical Committee reports.

In January-September 2020 the output of mining industry and open mining comprised 291 billion 739.0 million drams and increased by 16.7% compared to the same period of 2019.

Processing industry production declined by 2.7% in January-September 2020.

Electricity, gas, steam air supply production comprised 0.4% in the first three quarters of 2020. In September 2020 the production of the field comprised 19 billion 854.8 million USD and declined by 5.5% compared to September 2019.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan