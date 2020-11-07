Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 November

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani reports claiming Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan is wounded

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the president of Artsakh Vahram Poghosyan denied the Azerbaijani reports that claim that Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan, former defense minister of Armenia, has been wounded.

“Of course, the adversary has deep reasons to shout about it, because the lesson received by General Ohanyan has been very painful, and I am sure, the adversary will receive more lessons because he is safe and sound and completely fulfills the duties entrusted to him”, Poghosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





