Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh with permanent members of Security Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, as well as Russia’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with the permanent members of the Security Council, Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

“They continued exchanging views on the situation around Karabakh and the efforts for the settlement”, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Peskov informed that the Security Council has also discussed Russia’s fight against COVID-19 and other socio-economic issues.

The consultation was attended by Russia’s prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, deputy chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan