San Sebastián City of Basque Country calls on Azerbaijan to stop military aggression

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of San Sebastián, Basque Country, adopted a declaration expressing solidarity to the Republic of Artsakh and the Armenian people, the Embassy of Armenia in Spain said.

“The City Council is calling upon Azerbaijan to stop the military aggression and is reaffirming that the conflict’s resolution should take place through negotiations – with the direct participation of the representatives of Artsakh and based on the free expression of will of its citizens.”

 

