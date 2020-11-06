Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 November

Paris Mayor expresses support to Armenian people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo received Co-Chairs of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France Murad Papazian and Ara Toranian to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Paris stands by the Armenian people during this trial”, the Paris Mayor said on Twitter.  

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




