Another humanitarian aid delivered to Armenia by Ukrainian-Armenians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenians of Ukraine continue providing humanitarian aid to the homeland, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

On November 5 Yerevan received 100 tons of humanitarian aid from Ukraine.

Director of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Hovakim Harutyunyan said another humanitarian aid, 40 tons, will be delivered soon.

The humanitarian aid provided to Armenia includes ambulance, generators, medical equipment, food, clothes, etc.

“Thanks to the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, over 2500 people are provided with food and necessary items every day. More than 100 families have been provided with shelters”, Hovakim Harutyunyan said.

