Artsakh neutralizes Azerbaijani subversive groups in three locations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Military operations continued in Artsakh on November 5, during which the Azerbaijani troops initiated attacks in different directions, which were neutralized by the counter-measures of the Defense Army of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Defense Ministry of Artsakh informed.

''Particularly, the small groups of the enemy were detected nearby Karintak and Lisagor villages, which were neutralized by snipers and other means of accurate fire. A gathering of armored vehicles of the adversary was detected in the direction of Shushi, which were also destroyed by the precise fire of the Defense Army.

At the moment the operations of detecting and neutralizing the subversive groups continues'', reads the statement.