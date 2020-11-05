Russia sees threat of formation of a terrorist enclave in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The deployment of international terrorists from the Middle East to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone seriously disturbs Russia, since such developments is pregnant with the threat of formation of terrorist enclave in South Caucasus, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on November 5.

‘’According to information we receive, at this moment members of international terrorist organizations whose hands are in full blood, are being transported from the Middle East to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. I am talking about mercenaries with a radical disposition who bear jihadist ideology. All these cannot leave us unconcerned, since such developments is pregnant with the threat of formation of terrorist enclave, this time already in South Caucasus'', Zakharova said.

She added that Russia made an announcement about this immediately after receiving relevant data.