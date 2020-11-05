One of UNSC permanent members thwarted statement for Artsakh – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The UN is the only organization that has a right to directly interfere in Artsakh war by the decision of the Security Council, but recently one of the Security Council permanent members thwarted an important statement that was expected to be made based on the behind-doors session, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan said at the National Assembly.

‘’No international organization, with the exception of the UN, is authorized to directly interfere. It’s only the UN that can do that, for which a decision of the UNSC is required. The interference can be in different forms, they can be economic sanctions or even use of force’’, Kocharyan said.

According to Kocharyan, it’s necessary that none of the Security Council permanent members use the right to veto and that the decision is passed at the UN Security Council, where there are another 9 none permanent members.

Shavarsh Kocharyan noted that Russia, France and the USA, which are UNSC permanent members and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, presented a very balanced approach. It was about cessation of hostilities, non-intervention of the 3rd parties in the conflict and that the presence of terrorists in this conflict is inadmissible. ‘’There was one UNSC permanent members that thwarted this statement’’, the Deputy FM said, adding that the result was that we heard a very strange formulation which just called for a ceasefire and nothing more.

Shavarsh Kocharyan did not clarify which of the UNSC permanent members thwarted the statement.