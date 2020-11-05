Several MPs of Czech Parliament express support and solidarity with Armenian people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. A number of deputies of the Chamber of Deputies, Parliament of the Czech Republic, expressed their support and solidarity with the Armenian people, condemning the aggressive artillery shelling and the use of prohibited weapons against the peaceful Armenian population and civilian objects in Stepanakert and other parts of Nagorno-Karabakh. The deputies condemned the involvement of members of terrorist organizations and Turkey in the conflict, and stressed their support for the provision of humanitarian aid to the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Head of the Armenia-Czech Republic parliamentary friendship group Gayane Abrahamyan said on Facebook, posting the text of the statement.

“We, the undersigned deputies of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, acknowledging that the Armenian people are the heirs of the first Christian kingdom that was often threatened by foreign enemies, recalling the 2017 resolution of the Chamber of Deputies on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, express our support and solidarity.

In regard with the resumption of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh initiated by the Azerbaijani army in late September and the double violation of the ceasefire regime between the two warring parties we

-condemn the aggressive artillery and air strikes, including the use of prohibited weapons against the Armenian population and civilian facilities in Stepanakert and other parts of Nagorno-Karabakh;

-feel that the current situation is disastrous and could become one of the biggest humanitarian catastrophes in recent years;

-understand that the involvement of members of the "Islamic State" or other terrorist organizations will endanger the security of the whole world;

-do not agree with Turkey's involvement in this conflict, as it could destabilize the situation in the entire Caucasus region; and we call upon the Turkish government to stop its military involvement in the conflict;

-call on all parties of the conflict to cease hostilities, to abide by ceasefire agreements, and to make dignified burial possible;

ask all actors to return to the ceasefire and peaceful negotiations, which will allow to find an effective, lasting solution to the mutual disputes;

-fully support the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh;

-ask the Czech Government to be guided by the spirit of the above principles in the European Union, the UN and other international organizations”.

Gayane Abrahamyan expressed her sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Marek Benda, Chairman of the Armenian-Czech Republic Friendship Group, and all the other Deputies for their support and solidarity.