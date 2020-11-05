Azerbaijan suffers 135 KIAs in past day, death toll reaches 7290

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has increased by 135 in one day and reached 7290.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter said the Azeri military also lost an additional 5 UAVs and 26 units of armored equipment.

The total materiel losses of the Azeri side since their attacks on Artsakh began are: 257 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 723 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan