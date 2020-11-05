Belgian-Armenian community discusses Azerbaijan’s use of cluster munitions with EU official

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian community of Belgium have discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with Gianmarco Scuppa, head of the team dealing with issues of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus at the Eastern Partnership countries department of the European External Action Service.

The meeting aimed at discussing several demands of the Armenian community addressed to the European Parliament on October 28. They were relating to imposing sanctions on Turkey and Azerbaijan, conducting monitoring in both sides of the Line of Contact and withdrawing Turkey from NATO. The meeting participants also discussed issues relating to the recognition of Artsakh, as well as taking concrete actions to prevent the use of cluster munitions and phosphorous weapons by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The Armenian community presented numerous facts to the EU official over the gross violations of human rights in Artsakh, as well as all the ecological problems faced by Artsakh.

Human rights advocate Sargis Simonyan, who attended the meeting, stated that not taking steps aimed at preventing the ongoing atrocities in Artsakh contribute to committing new crimes and activation of terrorist groups.

Gianmarco Scuppa approved the proposal of the Armenian side to send independent expert groups from Europe to Armenia and Azerbaijan. To what extent it would be possible to fulfill this proposal, they will try to understand in coming discussions. The EU official said they follow the actions of the Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and are in touch also with the Armenian Ambassador in Belgium. He expressed readiness to discuss in detail the proposed issues in the EU Commission and present their opinion and action plan within a two-week period.

The Armenian community of Belgium is planning to hold another rally outside the European Parliament, trying to urge Europe to take quick and decisive steps.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan