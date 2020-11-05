Towns of Martuni and Shushi under heavy bombardment

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The towns of Martuni and Shushi in Artsakh have come under intense Azerbaijani shelling, with Martuni being hit by heavy artillery and Shushi shelled with the most various types of munitions, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said.

The situation in the peaceful settlements was “relatively calm” after midnight, but the Azeri forces resumed attacking the towns and cities at dawn, targeting the civilian population and the civilian infrastructure.

Reports on casualties are being clarified.

