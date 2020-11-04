Slovakia Parliament adopts resolution on NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Slovakia has adopted a resolution over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reaffirming that the conflict has no military solution, Head of the Armenia-Slovakia friendship group, MP Hamazasp Danielyan said.

“A resolution has been adopted by the Parliament of Slovakia over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which reaffirms the positions of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs according to which the conflict has no military solution. The resolution also reaffirms the three main principles – the nations’ right to self-determination, territorial integrity and non-use of force and threat of force”, the lawmaker said.

He added that it was possible to neutralize Azerbaijan’s unconstructive and unbalanced approaches in the resolution thanks to the efforts of the Armenian diplomats and Armenians living in Slovakia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan