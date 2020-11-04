Parts of Shushi-Berdzor road shut down as Artsakh troops search for possible Azeri sabotage teams

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Some parts of the Shushi-Berdzor road are temporarily closed for the civilian population as the Artsakh military is conducting search operations for possible Azerbaijani sabotage forces.

“Currently the Defense Army units are conducting search operations in the directions of possible infiltrations of the enemy sabotage teams. Based on this, some parts of the Shushi-Berdzor road are temporarily closed for the civilian population only,” the Artsakh Defense Army said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan