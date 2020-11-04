Azerbaijani man angered by Baku health authorities’ disrespect for families of fallen troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani citizen has expressed his anger and disappointment over his government’s disregard and disrespectful treatment for the families of the fallen troops.

Sahin Usubov said in a Facebook statement that they had to call an ambulance after the mother of a drafted friend of his – Islamov Elvin Elchinoglu - who died in the war - began feeling unwell.

“After waiting for 2-3 hours because all ambulances of a private clinic were unavailable, we contacted the central clinic. We explained the situation to the operator who answered the call. The operator didn’t even express condolences, neither did he say may God rest his soul in peace. His first words were ‘as you know you will pay us 100 manat if you want us to register your call'. They sent the car, it came in time, again without any condolences their first question was who is going to pay them,” Usubov said, slamming the clinic. "Should [Islamov Elvin Elchinoglu]'s 5-member family, who live in one room, die because they don't have 100 manat for the ambulance?"

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan