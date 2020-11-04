At least 46 civilians dead, 144 wounded in Artsakh since Azeri attacks began

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. At least 46 civilians were killed and 144 others wounded in Artsakh since the Azerbaijani attacks began on September 27, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said at a November 4 news conference, presenting the civilian casualties.

“During a fact finding mission we recorded at least 46 killed civilian persons, at least 144 civilian wounded persons. A part of the Azeri attacks were carried out using cluster munitions, a type of weapon banned under international humanitarian law, especially in case of using it near civilian facilities. An overwhelming majority of our victims were killed or wounded from these types of weapons,” Beglaryan said.

Significant damages were inflicted upon the real estate and personal property of citizens, as well as public and industrial infrastructure, he said.

“More than 13800 units of private real estate was damaged, more than 3100 units of infrastructure, public and industrial facilities were damaged, including power supply stations, networks, water supply and gas supply infrastructure. At least 2100 cars or other personal property was damaged,” he said.

Beglaryan said that Azerbaijan continues to ignore the rules of international humanitarian law and political agreements and carries on deliberate attacks on civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan