American-Armenians hold protest outside BGR lobbying company, urge to suspend ties with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenians living in the United States held a protest outside BGR Group lobbying company, urging to suspend ties with Azerbaijan.

The protesters demanded to stop hiding the military crimes being committed by Azerbaijan against civilians in Artsakh and Armenia.

“BGR finances war crimes”, “Stop Aliyev regime”, the protesters said holding respective posters.

They were holding the flags of Armenia and Artsakh.

BGR Group represents Azerbaijan in Washington D.C. spreading fake news aimed at hiding Aliyev’s military crimes against the Armenian civilians.

