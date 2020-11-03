Zelensky suspends contract for the supply of radar station components to Azerbaijan - ZN
21:56, 3 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suspended the contract between Ukrspecexport and Azerbaijan over the supplies of P-18 radar station components, ARMENPRESS was informed from ZN Ukrainian website.
According to the sources of the website, Zelensky gave an instruction to suspend the contract one month ago, when Azerbaijan launched an attack against Artsakh.
