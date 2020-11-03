Aliyev dismisses defense minister at the request of Turkey – WarGonzo

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Telegram channel of WarGonzo informs that Turkey dismissed defense minister of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov for his links with Russia, ARMENPRESS reports WarGonzo's sources in Istanbul informed.

According to WarGonzo, Azerbaijani defense minister is in fact, dismissed from the command of the Azerbaijani armed forces, which is conditioned by his links with Russian generals.

Following the scandal over Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijani armed forces Najmeddin Sadikov, the Turkish special services demanded Aliyev to dismiss from command all the generals who have Russian education. According to Wargonzo’s Istanbul sources, Aliyev fulfilled the demand.