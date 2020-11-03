‘We strongly condemn the heinous crime in Vienna’ – Armenia’s Pashinyan tells Austria’s Kurz

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences to Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz over the recent terror attack in Vienna, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Your Excellency,

With a deep pain I learnt about the terrorism in Vienna which resulted in innocent casualties and injuries.

We strongly condemn that heinous crime and express our solidarity and unconditional support to the government and people of Austria.

The Armenian people, who these days are fighting against mercenary-terrorists in Nagorno Karabakh, fully understand and share the feelings of the good people of Austria.

We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, wishing tenacity, and a speedy recovery to the injured”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan