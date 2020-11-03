Azeri gunfire hits Iran, again
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Several artillery shells fired by Azerbaijan in the direction of Armenian units landed in Iranian territory, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
“The Azerbaijani side opened artillery fire in the direction of Armenian units. Some of the shells fell into Iranian territory,” Stepanyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
