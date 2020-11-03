Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

Azeri gunfire hits Iran, again

Azeri gunfire hits Iran, again

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Several artillery shells fired by Azerbaijan in the direction of Armenian units landed in Iranian territory, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The Azerbaijani side opened artillery fire in the direction of Armenian units. Some of the shells fell into Iranian territory,” Stepanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration