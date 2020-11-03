Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 November

U.S. signals relocation of Turkey’s Incirlik base

U.S. signals relocation of Turkey’s Incirlik base

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The United States is looking at opportunities for either rotational or permanent U.S. presence across the whole European continent, said Department of State Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Assistant Secretary, R. Clarke Cooper, on a conference call on Monday with reporters in response to question whether the United States had identified any alternative to Turkey’s southern Incirlik base, Ahval news reports.

The US is considering the possibility of leaving Turkey’s Incirlik base. It’s likely the American troops will be relocated in one of the Greek islands.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration