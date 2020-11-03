Tourist boat capsizes in Turkey’s Antalya Province
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A tourist boat with around 30 people on board has capsized near Alanya in Turkey’s Antalya Province, CNNTurk reported.
Coast guard is conducting a rescue operation.
Reporting by Emma Ardaryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
