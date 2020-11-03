U.S. stands with Europe in fight against terrorists – Trump

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the November 2 terrorism act in Vienna, expressing the U.S. readiness in fighting radical Islamists.

“Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists”, Trump tweeted.

An unknown person opened fire in a synagogue in Austria, Vienna, after which blew himself up. 8 people were reported dead. The Ministry of Interior of Austria confirmed the incident in Vienna was a terrorist act.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan