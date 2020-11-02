Putin talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev separately to discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin talked with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev to discuss the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Kremlin.

''President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations on November 1 and 2 with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev respectively. The issue of the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed in detail'', reads the statement.