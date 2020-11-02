Turkey's Defense Minister admits Azerbaijan violated ceasefire agreements, justifies aggression   

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Turkey Hulusi Akar blamed the OSCE Minsk Group in ineffectiveness, noting that Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh as a result of the diplomatic impasse, Akar said during the opening ceremony of 2020-2021 academic year of the Turkish National Defense University and Military Institutes.

ARMENPRESS reports the Turkish defense minister referred to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, saying that the delay of the conflict settlement by the OSCE Minsk Group forced Azerbaijan to say ‘’It’s enough” and launched ‘’counter-attack’’.

The Turkish Defense Minister pointed out only one pre-condition for the cessation of military operations. ‘’Everybody should understand that unless Armenia leaves the occupied territories, the military operations will not stop and there will be no ceasefire’’, Hulusi Akar said.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are the only countries to set pre-conditions for a ceasefire. The Armenian side has warned several times that the bodies of killed soldiers remaining in the battlefield for weeks can cause serious pandemic.