Turkey sold over $101 million military equipment to Azerbaijan only in October of 2020

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has drastically increased the export of military and military aerial equipment to Azerbaijan. During the last month Azerbaijan imported military and aerial production amounting to over $101 million, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the export data in the official website of the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

The export of the same production to Azerbaijan amounted to just 278 thousand USD in July 2020, 36 million USD in August and 77 million USD in September.