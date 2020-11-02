Azerbaijan continues bombing civilian settlements in Artsakh, killing another civilian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh records that continuously violating the international humanitarian laws, Azerbaijan again targeted civilian settlements and infrastructures, ARMENPRESS reports, the office of the Human Rights Defender issued a statement.

As a result of Azerbaijani bombing of civilian settlements, a civilian was killed in Artsakh's Khnushinak village, Martuni region. The victim is identified as Armo Avetisyan, 53. Another civilian was wounded in Arajadzor village.

By now, 46 civilians have died and 142 have been injured by Azerbaijani armed forces in Artsakh.