Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan remains in “serious but stable” condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan remains in a serious but stable condition, Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at an online press briefing.

Harutyunyan was wounded on October 27. At the time he was the Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh. He was incapacitated from performing his duties due to the injuries he suffered in action. A new defense minister was named the following day.

