Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan remains in “serious but stable” condition

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan remains in “serious but stable” condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan remains in a serious but stable condition, Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at an online press briefing.

“He remains in a serious but stable condition,” Hovhannisyan said.

Harutyunyan was wounded on October 27. At the time he was the Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh. He was incapacitated from performing his duties due to the injuries he suffered in action. A new defense minister was named the following day.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration