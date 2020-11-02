Women from Artsakh gather outside US Embassy in Yerevan, ask meeting with Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Women and children from Artsakh are demonstrating outside the US Embassy in Yerevan, asking Washington – as an OSCE MG Co-Chair - to impose ceasefire upon Azerbaijan, restrain Turkey and for NATO to sanction Ankara.

Liana Adamyan, one of the demonstrators, said they had addressed a letter to the embassy 10 days ago but didn’t receive a response. Now they are asking for a meeting with the US Ambassador.

They said they will stay outside the embassy until they receive the answers to their questions.

They sang the anthem of Artsakh, demanding Washington to officially recognize Artsakh as an independent country.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan