Artsakh reports 11 more KIAs
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh said an additional 11 of its troops have been killed in action.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
- 18:00 Erdoğan more dangerous for world than COVID-19 – erstwhile close ally of Erdoğan
- 17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-20
- 17:44 Asian Stocks - 02-11-20
- 17:12 French Interior Minister to visit Russia to discuss terrorism, radicalism
- 17:09 Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan remains in “serious but stable” condition
- 17:06 Women from Artsakh gather outside US Embassy in Yerevan, ask meeting with Ambassador
- 16:56 Artsakh reports 11 more KIAs
- 15:54 West should have common approach over terrorists, expert on international studies
- 15:09 Armenia submits additional evidence to ECHR over gross human rights violations by Azerbaijan
- 14:57 Azeri military resumes attacking civilians, bombs Martuni and Martakert with air strikes
- 14:48 Russian deputy FM comments on US proposal to deploy Scandinavian peacekeepers in Karabakh
- 14:39 Azeri military loses entire company and platoon in failed double-attack at same direction
- 14:35 Involvement of terrorists in aggression against Artsakh a threat to international security- Pashinyan
- 14:23 Azeri attempts to advance on Shushi thwarted – Artsakh military
- 13:59 Russia confirms 18,257 new coronavirus cases
- 13:17 Artsakh volunteer troops kill 20 Turkish special operations force fighters in close-quarters battle
- 13:14 Armenia deputy PM says no need for lockdown despite increase in COVID-19 cases
- 12:59 Moment of Pashinyan’s request to Putin was chosen based on military situation, says Deputy PM
- 12:45 Armenia government debt expected to grow in 2021
- 12:31 4.8% economic growth forecast for Armenia in 2021 according to budget draft
- 11:42 Syrian militant-mercenary remanded into custody in Armenia on terror charges
- 11:24 Armenian churches in Ukraine hold mass for peace in Artsakh
- 11:19 Government plans 215 billion drams for capital spending under 2021 budget
- 11:16 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1194 new cases, 639 recoveries in one day
- 11:04 LIVE UPDATES: Explosions heard in Stepanakert City
12:17, 10.28.2020
Viewed 6856 times Peaceful Armenian demonstration in France attacked by knife, hammer-wielding Turkish nationals
10:40, 10.31.2020
Viewed 5888 times 50 Turkish “radical Islamists” attack Catholic church in Vienna
19:37, 10.30.2020
Viewed 5607 times Azerbaijani troops flee from battlefield in panic
23:03, 10.30.2020
Viewed 4662 times Canada stopped selling military devices to Turkey after reports of their use by Azerbaijan – Trudeau
22:26, 10.27.2020
Viewed 4195 times Azerbaijan loses great technological advantage – MoD Armenia presents war map