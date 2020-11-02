Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Artsakh reports 11 more KIAs

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh said an additional 11 of its troops have been killed in action.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan 





